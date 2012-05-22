As small business owners we are always looking for tools to help get the job done at a low cost. Well nothing beats free! It’s truly amazing how powerful some of the free online small business tools are out there. If you’re not taking advantage of at least a few of these resources then you are missing out. These tools cover a variety of topics but almost every business probably uses their services in some way. Enjoy and let us know what tools you use in the comments.

This powerful product ends the challenge of storing and syncing files and documents on different devices and computers. The free offering comes with 2GB of space, with paid plans for a fee.

Allows you to create and collaborate on documents that you can access anywhere. If you have a business, your e-mail address needs to end with @YOURDOMAIN.com which you can do for free through Google Apps.

Great for taking notes and drafting blog posts. Keep everything you need in one place and access it from anywhere. The platform also comes with powerful apps so you can take it on the go.

Find reporters who are looking for certain information & quotes for stories in your field that you can help them with. If the reporter likes your information there is a good chance you will get featured in their story. There are hundreds of opportunities each day!

A well done and extremely comprehensive Q&A site where you will find answers from high-level entrepreneurs, ceo’s and executives. Of course you can ask your own questions and provide answers too!

6. Google Alerts

Set up alerts to monitor your business, your industry, your name or anything else. Great way to find out if anyone is talking about you or your business. This is a must so you can respond to any criticisms, customer complaints or thank someone for a great write-up of your business.

Use this free tool to attend and hold conference calls, webinars and more for free. You can easily collaborate with clients, employees or business partners. One of the best features is the free built in recording capabilities which allows you to save and reproduce the material for whatever you need.

An easy way to accept credit cards right on your iPhone, iPad or iTouch. The app is free and you pay per transaction just like you would through paypal. There is no easier way to accept credit card payments on the go for your business.

If you are an entrepreneur one of the premier tools for personal branding and networking we have available to us is Twitter. One of the best ways to utilize this tool is through organized online discussions with other people on Twitter surrounding certain topics or hashtags called twitter chats.

A must for small business owners who are active on social media. Manage accounts like Twitter, LinkedIn, Google Plus, Facebook and more all in one place. If you’re logging into each of your accounts individually then you are wasting valuable time each day!

Call or video chat with anyone else in the world who also has Skype for free. A must for doing international business in this growing global economy.

A great way to build and manage your email list which is crucial for small businesses online. Your email list is usually your most valuable and important customers or readers. . You can use it for free for your first 2,000 subscribers to your email list.

13. Tumblr or WordPress

Two of the most powerful blogging platforms out there. With most small businesses running blogs today you will find they probably use one of these platforms for it. Tumblr is as simple as it gets while wordpress is more powerful but also requires more customization.

Find business plan forms, financial templates, contract samples/templates and more. You can even ask a question to a local, volunteer mentor right through the website. SCORE has locations around the country and is a non-profit helping small business get the answers and resources they need.

Analyze and monitor how visitors use and engage your website. Everything is customizable and it’s all free!

Doodle eliminates the chaos of scheduling and saves you a lot of time and energy when you’re trying to find a time to bring a number of people together. Instead of using just one option, Doodle enables you to propose several dates and times and the participants can indicate their availability online.

Wave is a 100% free (not just a free trial version) accounting app made for small business owners and freelancers. This free alternative to applications like Quickbooks, allows you to create and send professional invoices, track expenses, create reports, and eliminate accounting headaches.

You can keep your time and expenses organized, send professional branded invoices, and even collect online payments by credit card, PayPal, or eCheck. It offers a free version with limited features that you can use forever.

Schedule appointments, accept pre-payments, send reminder alerts, update personal calendars, offer discount coupons and more. There’s a free version with limited allowable appointments.

With this free tool, you can manage tasks from anywhere – via your desktop, your phone, etc. And it integrates with your Google Calendar so you’ll never forget the milk or anything else on your To Do list.

Don’t forget to get your own personal finances in order! Mint brings all your financial accounts together online or on your mobile device, automatically categorizes your transactions, lets you set budgets and helps you achieve your savings goals.

What free tools do you use in your small business?