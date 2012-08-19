As entrepreneurs, there is always something else we need to learn. This is due partly to the fact that entrepreneurs just can’t sit still. But it is also the nature of the beast. Entrepreneurs have to learn in order to stay competitive.

Here are 3 ways you can continue educating yourself for free.

MIT Open Course Ware

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (or MIT) is renowned for its great education. Now, anyone can learn from the best.

Go to ocw.mit.edu to check out videos, audio, course work, homework, and other special resources from actual MIT college classes.

Even better, there is a community of like-minded learners who can help each other complete the challenging course work.

If all you want to learn is business, the MIT Sloan School has about 50 courses currently loaded on the OCW site.

While the coursework at MIT is difficult, it is worth spending the time learning. MIT’s coursework develops critical thinking in its students. And critical thinking is essential for success as an entrepreneur.

Edx

Edx is a new way of learning online. MIT, UC Berkeley, and Harvard are offering free courses online.

Edx is a new program so there are only a few courses. But all three universities have pledged to add more. So, keep checking this resource for updates.

Eventually, you will be able to earn a certificate through Edx. A free certificate that might help boost your reputation as an expert is definitely worth checking out.

TED

Finally, there is TED.com. While most people go to TED to be entertained, you can go their to learn and be inspired.

For example, this video about learning to lead a happier life gave me exactly what I needed to take action.

What Else You Can Do

While these 3 education resources are fantastic, they mean nothing if you don’t use them.

Start now by getting in the habit of learning each day. Even if all you do is watch a TED video and start to implement what you learned in the video, you will have taken action.

I have heard it takes 21 days before something becomes a habit. That means, you need to start learning every day for the next 21 days to make a habit of learning.

Considering you now have 3 fantastic resources to find interesting and challenging things to learn, this should not be too difficult. Start with 20 minutes a day. See how far you get in a month.

Good luck with your education.

Tomas Merrill helps entrepreneurs to start and run the small business they always dreamed of owning so they can fire their bosses and gain the freedom they deserve. Learn more about Tomas at SoloSmallBusiness.com.