Success means a lot of different things to a lot of different people. Money? Power? Fame? We asked 62 business leaders what success meant to them to try to help us understand why we do what we do….

“Success means I’m at liberty to help others reach THEIR success, instead of worrying about my own.”- Chris Brogan, President, New Marketing Labs LLC, http://chrisbrogan.com “Success is a moving target. I don’t think we ever achieve “it”, at least in our own minds. But I do know this, if you think you have achieved your greatest success you clearly have decided to stop pushing yourself.”- Mike Michalowicz, The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur http://toiletpaperentrepreneur.com “Success is the freedom to live your life as the great big fat adventure it is – and the wisdom to understand that all you have to do is to choose to do so.” – John Jantsch, author of The Referral Engine http://ducttapemarketing.com “Success means happiness.”- Ben Casnocha, Author, My Startup Life http://ben.casnocha.com Success is the ability to do what you love every day. This may sound simple but what you love changes over time and having the ability to change what you are doing to match your passion is true success. This has nothing to do with money, wealth or status as each person has different passions and loves. – David Hauser co-founder of http://Grasshopper.com “Success means having no idea what day of the week it is.”–Scott Ginsberg, http://nametagscott.com “Success is a an attitude and state of mind where I feel the exhilaration of knowing that I made a difference for many, did this doing what I love, and maing alot of money in the process so I get to experience many things in this extraordinary world. The most important part of success is a deep knowing that I made a difference for others.”-Nancy Fox Business Building Expert, www.thebusinessfox.com “Success is risk without fear and reward meaured not just by dollars but by the time i create to enjoy those rewards.”-Gilbert Melott, Founder, NextVoice247, http://nextvoice247.com “Success is helping others develop into leaders who can change the world.”-Michael Roberto, Professor Bryant University, Author Know What You Don’t Know http://michael-roberto.blogspot.com “Success means caring more about the personal and professional growth of others instead of your own.”-GL Hoffman, WhatWouldDadSay.com “Success means you are staking claim to a piece of land no one has touched before.”-Dave Brown, Coastal Cigars, http://coastalcigars.com “Success, for me, isn’t measured through superficial metrics such as money. Rather, I believe success is measured through the positive impact you have on the lives of others. For example, think about what the founders of the internet brought to the world, or the team behind Google and Apple, who are revolutionizing technology and simultaneously touching lives. That is how I define success.” – Mo Al Adham, co-founder of TwitVid.com, www.TwitVid.com “Success is being able to support my family in something I love doing.”- Barry Moltz, Author, Speaker, http://barymoltz.com “To me, success means working toward my dreams. As long as I keep moving in the right direction I feel successful.” Cara Newman, Editor, Young Money http://youngmoney.com “Success to me means creating and maintaining balance in my life. It’s important to work hard and accomplish your goals, but it’s critical to remember to take care of yourself – exercise, eat well, spend time with friends, family, and loved ones. A balanced mind is a smart mind!” — Monique Peltz, Marketing Coordinator http://YoungandSuccessful.com “Victories in Battle. I measure our success by recognizing continued victories in battle. Did we get press? Did we make a sale? Is marketing working? Are we growing?” -Jonathan Davis ~ Founder GreenPosting.org “I measure success by the success that I breed and goals I achieve. My projects are aimed at assisting entrepreneurs grow their companies and achieve their dreams. They hit their goals and I hit mine ten-fold.”- Kerry Bannigan, 27, CEO, Nolcha: Fashion Business Services www.nolcha.com “I define success as the ability to do what I love (which is write) in a way that is meaningful to myself and my readers while having the freedom to explore new opportunities and challenge myself all the while having enough money to splurge on loved ones, travel, pop into a nice bistro every now and again.” -Brenda Della Casa, Author/Columnist/Dating Coach “Success is delegating and paying others to do all the stuff I’ve been doing myself for 10 years so I can enjoy the creative side of my business, family and life more! Success is moving away from the $20 an hour jobs and focusing on the $250 hr jobs!”-Mary Murphy, President/Chief Creator, Hooray for Books www.hoorayforbooks.com “A successful business is one that can be sold. Sold at a price that includes a return on investment commensurate with the risk involved. If this is not possible, the business is not a financial or economic success. Each owner can define their personal requirements in any way they wish. However, introduce financial parameters and this is the only definition that will fly.” -Dan Bowser, President http://businessvalueinsights.com “Success is mostly a state of mind, you measure it by how you feel and by the quality of the interactions with your clients. You know you are successful when you verify that your clients are benefiting from their working relationship with you. The benefits are how you can help them challenge their thinking and be a trusted partner. They need to know that you are in it with/for them. Success is being invited to be an active partner in your clients business.”- Frédéric Guitton, www.activSalesAgent.com “Dollars and cents provide operating capital but it does not equate to success. Success is best defined by the passion and dedication for which your organization operates, it cannot be bought or acquired”- Carlos Gil, Founder JobsDirectUSA http://jobsdirectusa.com “To have other respected individuals in business and the community look to you for guidance is to be successful. In my eyes, respect equals success.” -Reid Stone, 27 CEO/Brand Strategy Director http://HERO-farm.com “Success means leaving the world a little bit better because I was here.” – Mark Black, Inspirational Speaker, Author, Transplant Recipient www.MarkBlackSpeaks.com “Success is making a difference to people while doing what we love. For me, it involves working with great coworkers and customers while creating new business opportunities.”- Jamin Arvig, CEO (29 years old) http://WaterFilters.NET “If you help people every day, and don’t trample over good people, or crush the less knowledgeable, and exercise kindness while in pursuit of your business and life goals, you will feel a sense of accomplishment each day, and your creating success. Success is a verb, ongoing. It’s better to feel success each day, and grow it, then to feel you are searching for success. Life changes, so think of success as pliable, supple. If you feel overwhelmed with pressure and stress during your “journey of success” you might consider your goal of success, as some future destination, is the wrong track for you to be on; you may never get there, or run out of gas trying.”-Jay Weinberg JayWeinberg.com “Success means the accomplishment of your self defined goals. Once you feel that you have accomplished them, you have succeeded.” –Ben Lang Founder http://Ben-Lang.com “For many people, accomplishing the goal you set is a success. But I think that you need to get out of your comfort zone and challenge yourself by stretching a little more in order to move yourself forward to the next level of your own success. By taking consistent and persistent action every day, even in small amounts can move you forward to where you want to go. This in-turn is your own success. It does not have to be money, driving an expensive car(s) or having a big house or more. I believe Success is on your own terms. Typically, everyone uses someone else’s definition of success and never bothers to look at success for themselves. Each person is unique enough to have their own definition of what makes them feel and think they are a success.” – Neal Burgis, Ph.D./Certified Executive Coach, http://successful-solutions.com “Success for me means living how and where I want to, and doing what I’m passionate about.”–Cody McKibben http://www.thrillingheroics.com “Success is more than just a number in my bank account; it is also measured by the smiles on my clients’ faces, having fun everyday being “kooky” and the difference I see myself making in the community around me.” ~Angela McKeller, Founder of Jella Enterprises, LLC, www.kickbackkook.com “As a 26 year old business owner I measure success by the success of my clients. If my clients are able to have options and enjoy a happier life after working with me, then I see myself as a success. Earning promotions, improving relationships, gaining respect, and having a new attitude toward life are all measures of success for me and my clients.” -Grant Harris, MBA, Owner & Chief Style Consultant, Image Granted, LLC, HTTP://IMAGECONSULTANT4MEN.COM “Success is something that is not measured only with the amount of money one earns… It’s also about the freedom to do the most incredible things one could imagine: the ability to travel to the most magnificent places on earth, or even in space, the ability to buy anything no matter how expensive it is, to help a lot of people in need using one’s success, or to change people’s opinion about many important things…” Allan Bard, http://allanbard.hit.bg “Success is knowing I’m in alignment with my personal integrity no matter the external appearance.”-Jennifer Davidson, Reality Check Coaching LLC www.realitycheck-coaching.com “If you measure success externally you will always be disappointed. There will always be people in front of you and in back of you. As a result, success has got to come from your subconscious. So, if you sleep well at night, you are successful.” – Jeffrey Taylor, http://jeffreytaylorgroup.com “Success is the reification of a goal. And reification harkens back to the Jesse Jackson mantra: “If I can conceive it, I can believe it. And if I can believe it, I can achieve it.”- Dr. Marlene Caroselli, www.caroselli.biz “My true success will be measured ten to twenty years from now…I know I am successful when my bills are paid and my children still want to come home to visit me. That means I truly succeeded at the work/life balancing act.” -Nadine Owens Burton, Owens Burton Consulting www.owensburton.net “Success means feeling content with my level of inner peace.”– Jeff Coombs, Managing Partner, http://rainmakerthinking.com “Success is being able to look at my life during any given second and know if it were to end today I would be completely and utterly satisfied with what I have accomplished up until that point. To be successful, you must not believe in regret, but rather in learning from past experiences and using them to become stronger. I considered my business a success after obtaining my first client 5 years ago.”-Tyler Barnett, http://www.TylerBarnettPR.com “I measure my success by the amount of time I can spend with my family, without having to worry about when my next commission check is going to arrive.” -Candice “Candy” Cain Owner, The Candy Cain Travel Co. www.candycaintravel.com “Success is in the eye of the beholder. What one person considers a success might be an abject failure to someone else. Success is defined by one’s expectations.”-Jason Zasky, Editor and co-founder, Failure magazine http://failuremag.com “Success means I was always there both for and with my family when they needed me. Everything else is secondary.” – Dave Crenchshaw, http://www.invaluableinc.com “I measure success by my ability to help people. The more people I can help, the more successful I consider myself to be. Whether that means having time to devote to charity organizations, teaching business owners social media strategies that work, or volunteering at the local school – if I’ve got the time to help others, it means my businesses are being run and are profitable, and thus, I can devote my time to giving to others – so that to me is success!”- Heather Logrippo, CEO of Expose Yourself Public Relations, http://ExposeYourselfPR.com “One of my favorite quotes that I base success on is: ‘I have learned not to measure a man by his success in life, but by the obstacles he has overcome while trying to succeed. ‘Booker T. Washington.” -Dr. Nancy B. Irwin, Speaker/Author, www.drnancyirwin.com “Success for me means 3 things: 1) Spending tons of quality time with my baby 2) Being able to work from any place (i.e. the beach, a coffee shop, my bedroom) 3) Having the freedom to only take on things that I feel inspired to work on.” – Amber O’Neal, Owner of Cafe Physique www.CafePhysique.com “We measure success not only by what our company accomplishes, but also by the business growth of our clients – from the increased awareness about their brand to the expansion of their products or services.” Connie Wong, President of Moderne Press http://modernepr.com “You can’t copy success. You should make your own definition of success, then live, breath and work towards, until it becomes true.” Cristian Dorobantescu, Small Business Entrepreneur, Romania http://energybyte.com “Waking up when you want and eating what you want from the fridge, catching your favorite show, running errands when everyone else doesn’t, meeting friends for no reason, having a glass of wine during a meeting, shopping for new clothes and scheduling meetings when you want. It’s about freedom, fun and having to answer to no one. It’s about sitting in bed and securing a contract in your boxers. It’s about indulging in the best life has to offer. It’s about swiping your credit card and not thinking twice about it. It’s about living life never realizing where work actually came into play that entire day.” -Greg Palomino, Owner, Event Marketing Agency http://www.cre8ad8.com “‘I know that unremitting attention to business is the price of success, but I dont know what success is.’ Charles Dudley Warner (1873)” -Adelaide Zindler, http://www.HomeOfficeMommy.com “To me success is simply being able to live the life I want to live. A hobo who is doing what he loves is successful. A multimillionaire CEO who hates getting up in the morning is a failure.” -Barry Maher, Principal, Barry Maher & Associates “Success means knowing I’m making at least as much money as I made when I last worked for someone else.”-Shane Fischer, www.fischer-law.com “Am I happy? If yes, then that is a success for me.”- Andy Hayes, Managing Director, Travel Online Partners www.travelonlinepartners.com “Success to me is living with authenticity, passion and a sense of wonder. It means committing to only that which lights my fire, feeds my soul and challenges me to be my best. Success means to me means living my truth, sharing my gifts and making my unique contribution to the world.” -Linda Joy, President /Publisher , Aspire Magazine, www.AspireMag.net “Success means finally waking up with not one thing to complain about!” -T. Bodene Wolfe, Author “Guys With Really Bad Shoes” “Success is an evolving thing. Its knowing that youre doing exactly what you want to be doing at that moment, and being comfortable with the fact that what you want will change with time. Success is having the mental freedom to go with the flow.”—Mark WaddenCo-founder, Technologist, M79 Studios Inc.http://www.M79.ca “Success is a feeling of satisfaction and self-worth that comes from the realization of a goal that I set to accomplish.” -Frank Spillers, Co-Owner, Global Horizons, LLC, www.ghorizons.com “My measure of success is knowing that I’m engaged, challenged and growing; and I know I’m there by the sense of excitement and peace in my gut.”- Jennifer Brown, JP SQUARED COMMUNICATION, LLC www.jp2communication.com “Success is identifying a dream or goal, taking the leap/s to get there and landing the achievement. For me, it was starting with nothing (no money, no platform, no client base, no former model, etc…) but the dream and building it client by client and finding 3 years out that the business was not only successful but also sustainable. What a high!” – Lisa L. Spahr, Owner of Spahr Consulting, Life Coaches Services and Professional Advising www.spahrconsulting.com “The definition of success is different for everyone. For some it’s building an iconic and global brand. For other it’s being on the radar of industry peers, leading CEO’s and press alike. And yet for others it’s having $100 million in the bank. For me – it’s these 3 things combined. Anything short is considered failure. Period,” Matthew Corrin, founder of freshii. http://freshii.com “Success to me is finding a balance of wealth, freedom and opportunity so the day-to-day runs smoothly and I can focus on larger strategy and company growth.”-Timothy Wolf CEO, age 26, The Small Business Beanstalk www.thesbb.com “For me and my brand, success means credibility and demand. I aim for every project, every message and every interaction to be seen as legitimate and honest, and to carry a certain level of expertise. A credible image organically transforms into demand as clients begin to understand that your company is one that understands the market, that has the mastery to help them with their own problems and can subsequently lead the client to its own level of success.”- Lauren Perkins, President, Perks Consulting www.perksconsulting.com The definition of success changes throughout life. When young, one’s perception of success may be as simple as being accepted by a group of friends. In adolescence success may mean being accepted to the college of your choice. As people venture into adulthood, they may define success as finding a partner to love and to spend life with or it may be to accumulate achievements and/or monetary gains. When you have children success often shifts or is split between your own success and being successful in raising children who are happy and successful in their own lives. As one grows older, success once again continually change often in the direction where what others think becomes less important than in previous years. You may spend time doing what you would never have expected to be doing as a child or switching to social causes. As one grows into old age, success will again continue to change based upon health, finances, family, friendships, culture, geography, etc. Success comes down to life’s experiences befitting who you are and where you are on your life’s timeline.–David Goldsmith, http://metamatrixconsulting.com Success is being able to say, “I love what I do.” – Brett Farmiloe, Author of Pursue the Passion



What does success mean to you? Like what your reading? Sign-up to Under30CEO’s free email newsletter for more exclusive info!