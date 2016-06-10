Tucker Max (@tuckermax) is the CEO of BookInABox.com and the author of three #1 NY Times Bestsellers.

The notorious Tucker Max joins us to talk about selling 2 million copies of “I Hope They Sell Beer in Hell” and then cleaning up his act to teach men how to behave and eventually share their wisdom with the world.

Tucker speaks openly and honestly about his four year journey through psychotherapy, meditation, hacking guilt and shame, and why we mistreat men in our society.

He also gives a ton of advice for finding the perfect mate and for people who want to write a book but don’t know where to start.

We go into detail about his latest venture: “The Book in a Box Method: The New Way to Quickly and Easily Write Your Book (Even If You are not a Writer)”

If you can’t afford Tucker’s $20,000 fee to help you with your book, you are in luck. The kindle download of his Book in a Box Method is only $2.99 and all the templates for publishing are included to help get you on your way.

Listen in below for a transformation story where even the Buddha is quoted!

