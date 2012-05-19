Fast Company and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter want to find the brightest small or midsize businesses? that are looking to grow and have a plan for using a Sprinter van.

How:

Submit a :30-90 second video telling us about your business and how it could benefit from owning a Sprinter van. Our judges will select the business whose video presents the most compelling plan for using a Sprinter van to propel its overall business strategy. Submission deadline is May 31, 2012.

Prizes:

There’s more to know! Not only will our winner receive a brand new 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, but will be featured in a video series promoting both Sprinter and the winning business. The winner will also receive a voucher worth $10,000 toward customizing the new van (all additional costs of customization are the winner’s responsibility).