People ask me all the time how I structure my days in order to produce so much content on a consistent basis.

The key to creating great work is being prolific. Stephen King said it best:

“If you want to be a writer, you must do two things above all others: read a lot and write a lot. There’s no way around these two things that I’m aware of, no shortcut.”

Creativity isn’t some esoteric quality that only the Bob Marleys and Salvador Dalís of the world possess… it’s a learnable, trainable skill that can be honed into a process.