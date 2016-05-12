4 years ago, I had the crazy idea to build a website and somehow, ignite a community dedicated to helping young people start businesses and build better lives.

I thought my idea was special and unique…until I checked Google!!

I stumbled across Under30CEO and it seemed as if someone had beaten me to the punch by 4 years!

WTF!!!

So, after a few tears, I did the next best thing: I started writing FOR them.

Aww…look how much I’ve grown up

Perhaps you’ve heard of Rich20Something because of my work featured in Under30CEO. The first post to blow up was my now “internet-famous” Open Letter to Frustrated 20-Somethings.

I didn’t expect it to have such a crazy response. But…I guess I was on to something.

I was so ecstatic that I even called my mom. She had no idea what was going on (lol). I didn’t care. This was a big deal for me.

And I was right.

Because from there, everything changed.

Over the next few years, I became awesome friends with U30CEO founders, Matt and Jared. We traveled the world together and supported each other’s endeavors. I continued to write for them as my own brand grew.

Fast forward a few years. A great opportunity presented itself. I jumped at it.

I guess I haven’t introduced myself yet. I’m Daniel DiPiazza. I’m the founder and CEO of Rich20Something, and it’s an honor and a privilege to be the new owner of Under30CEO.

I want to take a second to acknowledge and thank Matt and Jared for all of their hard work — and for giving me a shot when I was an internet “nobody.”

I LITERALLY could not have done this without you two. THANK YOU! Here’s to many more years of friendship and working together. I love you guys!

(As I hope you guys know, Under30Experiences continues to grow rapidly and that’s where Matt and Jared are directing their efforts from here on out. If you haven’t been on a trip, do yourself a favor and check it out!! Will change your life.)

I can’t express how humbled I am at the amount of progress I’ve made in such a short time. Never in a TRILLION years would I have imagined that I’d one day own the first site to ever give me a shot at getting my message out.

Honestly, it’s surreal.

I hope you’re excited for the future of Under30CEO, but even more important…I hope you take something from this experience: whatever your dream…IT’S POSSIBLE.

Whatever you want to do is completely within your reach. In the beginning, there’s no way of knowing how you’re going to get there. You can’t see all the steps. You’re not supposed to. You just gotta keep going.

With grind and perseverance, it’s yours. If you want it. I promise you.

Say hello to the new UNDER30CEO crew



From left to right that’s Daniel Thomas, Alicia Glenn, and me!

Everyone wanted to say what’s up, so here’s a moment to get acquainted.

Daniel Thomas

Hello hello hello! I’m Content Manager and Lead Copywriter of the R20/U30 goliath and I’ll be flooding your inboxes with all the good stuff you’ve come to expect from U30. Quick plug: I’m also the founder of EvolutionEat and will be running my own health & nutrition column for the U30 crowd. I like to eat chicken bones, turkey necks, and shrimp tails. Honored and thrilled!

Alicia Glenn

Hey what’s up, I’m Alicia! I like to come up with ideas and create things. I’m Product Manager of Rich20Something, and for my U30 peeps I’ll be contributing super actionable pieces about business that will give you a competitive edge over others.

Aaron Beltran

Yo’, I’m Aaron! I’m an (ex?) poker player who decided to start adulting and submerged myself in all things related to business, tech, and startups. I’m hustler #4 on the team, the community leader of the R20/U30 movement, and I’ll be coming through with content that’ll help you with the most important thing – execution.

Charma Pineda

Charma here. As the name suggests I’m the lucky charm of the group 🙂 I’m the head of customer support here at Rich20/Under30. If you ever need anything, just push that support button and ping me!

Daniel DiPiazza

Daniel Thomas (“DT”) and Alicia, along with our remote crew Charma and Aaron, make up the core team behind Rich20Something/Under30CEO. We have HUGE plans for Under30CEO over the next few years, and we consider the platform a vital part of our mission to empower one million millennials to upgrade their wealth, health and happiness.

***

Over the next few months, we plan on delivering you awesome content on a weekly basis. That starts Friday. Watch out.

R20/U30 WORLD DOMINATION BEGINS NOW!!!

DD and the Team