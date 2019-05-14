Interview with Eyewear Lead Generation Expert Arie Tom

Today I had the opportunity to Arie Tom today on the impact of lead generation in the eyewear industry.

How did you get into the industry?

My experience with online marketing began 11 years ago while working at what was at the time a traditional advertising firm, McCann. That is when I first started to notice the shift of customers and budgets towards new emerging online channels, and my interest also shifted in that direction.

Back then, in 2008, the iPhone was only 1 year old and Facebook was 3 years old… The marketing landscape had completely changed and created new and exciting opportunities.

Soon after, I joined Google and managed large scale advertisers in eComm, Health and Gaming industries. My years at Google really boosted my expertise in the online industry and how to leverage analytical, data-driven insights with creatives to scale up sales and lead gen campaigns.

Today I lead the marketing team at GlassesUSA.com, the largest online eyewear department store in the US. GlassesUSA.com was built on the belief that purchasing eyewear shouldn’t break the bank. We offer a variety of eyewear options for every style and price – from $19 for a complete pair of glasses to top brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Gucci and many more.

Best tip for online lead generation in 2019?

Expand beyond just email lead capture. Users have shifted in the way they consume media nowadays, and their preferred channels to communicate with brands have changed as well. This creates an opportunity to grow user registration rates by offering additional, and more personalized ways to connect. Such channels include: Web push notifications, FB messenger bots, SMS and others.

How can a business set itself out to be a stand-alone brand over the next 5 years?

I am a big believer in user experience. Not just from the design POV, but as a general business value. Companies need to ‘delight’ customers with a great product, service and information. Be unique and authentic in how you serve your customers. Only businesses that offer a unique experience to their customers will survive the competition against Amazon and other, more direct competitors. Creating a personalized experience or product, building a community or establishing your business as an expert in your field are just some examples. These things take time to build and create, but will guarantee businesses more stability in the ever-changing ecosystem.

Would you say lead generation in the eyewear industry differs from other industries, e.g. apparel?

I would say that the eyewear industry, with an emphasis on prescription eyewear, is different from other industries in lead generation, mostly since buying prescription eyewear online requires higher engagement from the customer – choosing the right size, fit, color, shape and filling a personal eye prescription. It’s usually not a spontaneous purchase and that’s why keeping a close contact with your prospects and nurturing them until they are ready to complete a purchase is key to success.



Which developments have there been in lead generation in the past 5 years and how have they impacted the industries you’ve worked with?

The biggest advances in lead generation over the past few years were in the areas of personalization and automation. While email open rates are dropping steadily, it becomes more and more important to segment your customers and deliver a more personalized and relevant experience. This process of personalization starts from first stages of lead capturing to the last of email workflows. It’s also important to secure a healthy account and reputation.

Automation enables businesses to make the most of their customer databases, effectively managing lists of millions of subscribers with real time responses and consistent work flows. Automation made email marketing 10X more effective and scalable to manage.