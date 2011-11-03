At Under30CEO we think big. We recently published a list of our Top 50 Most Motivational People on the web and things got a little nuts. The article created incredible buzz all over the web and most importantly we fired up our audience to go out and make something happen.
As young entrepreneurs it’s important that we keep swinging for the fences. Super successful investors like Ron Conway say they’d rather invest in an 18 year old Mark Zuckerberg than a 31 year old seasoned entrepreneur because the young Sean Parker types truly think the sky is the limit. At Under30CEO we’re going to carry that mentality into the interviews that we conduct on the site.
The list below is the most incredible people to learn from as entrepreneurs and we intend to interview them all…somehow. If you can land us any of these interviews email: matt @under30ceo.com and we’ll give you the credit!
Introducing our Top 100 Entrepreneurs to Learn from and their best interviews from around the web…
1.) Warren Buffett— Billionaire Investor
Buffet with Bill and Melinda Gates
2.) Bill Gates— Founder of Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
Steve Jobs and Bill Gates sit down at the All Things Digital Conference.
3.) Larry Ellison–Founder of Oracle
Oracle founder on Achivement.org
4.) Mark Cuban–Owner of the Dallas Mavericks and HDNet
”When I die, I want to come back as me” at TechCrunch
5.) Oprah Winfrey–Media Entrepreneur
Larry King Interviews Oprah on The Secret.
6.) Tony Robbins–Peak Performance Coach and Entrepreneur
Tony Robbins’ TED Talk “Why we do what we do and how we can do it better”
7.) Richard Branson–Billionaire founder of Virgin
15 Small Business Lessons with Branson at Open Forum
8.) Mark Zuckerberg–Founder of Facebook
60 Minutes Interview
9.) Jack Dorsey–Founder of Twitter and Square
Kevin Rose interviews Jack Dorsey
10.) Ted Turner–Media Entrepreneur
Interviewed by Mashable’s Pete Cashmore at the UN
11.) George Soros–Billionaire Investor
Eric Schmidt Interviews George Soros at Google
12.) Jeff Bezos–Founder of Amazon.com
Wired’s Chris Anderson Interviews Bezos
13.) Sergey Brin and Larry Page–Google Founders
Ted Talk on Google
14.) Elon Musk–Founder of Paypal, Tesla and SpaceX
Entrepreneur Mentor Interview at Mahalo
15.) Ron Conway–Venture Capitalist
Hour long interview with Ron Conway at Stanford Business School
16.) Michael Dell–Founder of Dell Computers
Mastermind interview with Michael Dell
17.) Marc Andreessen–Software Entrepreneur
”We’re not in a bubble” at the Wall Street Journal
18.) Paul Graham–Founder of Y-Combinator
How Y Combinator Helped 172 Startups Take Off
19.) Jay-Z–Hip Hop Entrepreneur
Interview on Forbes with Jay-Z and Warren Buffet
20.) Michael Bloomberg–Entrepreneur and Mayor of New York
Bloomberg Speaking at Techstars New York Demo Day
21.) Tony Hsieh–Founder of Zappos
Under30CEO talks about company culture with Tony Hsieh.
22.) Sean Parker–Internet Entrepreneur
Jimmy Fallon drills Sean Parker on tech.
23.) Tim O’Reilly–Software and Media Entrepreneur
Jason Calacanis interviews Tim O’Reilly at SXSW
24.) Steve Wozniak–Founder of Apple
Founders at Work with Woz
25.) Phil Knight–Founder of Nike
Exclusive Interview by Oprah on Nike
26.) Howard Schultz–Founder of Starbucks
The Harvard Business Review Interviews Starbucks Founder
27.) Carl Icahn–Billionaire Investor
Ichan’s Drexel University Commencement Speech
28.) Pierre Omidyar–Founder of Ebay
The Guardian does a rare interview with Omidyar
29.) Ralph Lauren–Fashion Entrepreneur
Oprah interviews RL
30.) Charles Schwab–Investor
Money Magazine talks investing with Schwab
31.) Reid Hoffman–Founder of LinkedIn
Billionaire Founder gives 5 tips to startups on WSJ
32.) Peter Thiel–Founder of Paypal and Venture Capitalist
Billionaire on BigThink
33.) Steve Case–Founder of AOL
Talks Job Creation via Startup America on CNBC
34.) Jimmy Wales–Founder of Wikipedia
John Stewart interviews Jimmy Wales on the Daily Show
35.) Andrew Mason–Founder of Groupon
Bloomberg Interviews the Founder of Groupon
36.) Ariana Huffington–Founder of The Huffington post
Talks about breaking into blogging at Technorati
37.) Donald Trump–Billionaire Real Estate Investor
Under30CEO Interview with Donald Trump
38.) John Doerr–Billionaire Venture Capitalist
Mark Zuckerberg with John Doerr
39.) Wayne Huizenga–Founder of Blockbuster, Waste Management and Pro Sports team owner
Talks on CNBC about the Art of the Deal
40.) Barry Diller–Media Executive
Diller talks to CNN at SXSW
41.) Herb Kelleher–Founder of Southwest Airlines
Has a series of interviews on I am CNBC
42.) Bob Parons–Founder of GoDaddy
Parson’s Recession Guide in true GoDaddy Fashion
43.) Diddy–Hip Hop Entrepreneur
ABC News calls Diddy the Modern Mogul
44.) Ev Williams–Founder of Twitter
Interviewed by Charlie Rose
45.) Fred Wilson–Venture Capitalist
Chris Dixon interviews Fred Wilson
46.) David Cohen–Founder of Techstars
ReadWriteWeb interviews Techstars founder
47.) Chris Dixon–Venture Capitalist
Here is an in depth interview with Chris Dixonon Mixergy
48.) Michael Arrington–Founder of Techcrunch
A day in the life of a $10million a year blogger
49.) Gary Vaynerchuk–Media/Wine Entrepreneur
Jason Calacanis interviews Gary in one of the best This Week in Startups ever.
50.) Jason Calacanis–Internet Entrepreneur and Investor
Jason Calacanis gets interviewed on This Week in Startups
51.) Jason Fried–Internet Entrepreneur
Big Think Interviews Jason Fried about ReWork
52.) Dharmesh Shah–Founder of Hubspot
Interviews Dharmesh at SXSW
53.) Mark Suster–Venture Capitalist
Gets interviewed by Jascon Calcanis before he takes over This Week In Venture Capital
54.) Dennis Crowley–Founder of Foursquare
Kevin Rose interviews Dennis Crowley
55.) Pete Cashmore–Founder of Mashable
How Pete Cashmore grew Mashable on Bloomberg TV.
56.) Brad Feld–Venture Capitalist
Vator News asks How to Get Funding
57.) Matt Mullenweg–Founder of WordPress
Inc Magazine features Matt in their greg series “The Way I Work”
58.) Kevin Rose–Founder of Digg.com and Podcaster
Interview at Web2.0 Summit 2011
59.) Peter Shankman–Founder of Help a Reporter
BlogCastFM Interviews Peter Shankman
60.) Eric Ries–Entrepreneur and Author
On Techcrunch: “Don’t Be In A Rush To Get Big, Be In A Rush To Have A Great Product”
61.) David Tisch–Director of Techstars New York
TechCocktail interviews David Tisch and David Cohen
62.) John Reese–Internet Marketer
Tony Robbins interviews Frank Kern and John Reese
63.) Keith Ferrazzi–Author of Never Eat Alone
WSJ asks Keith Ferrazzi “Who’s Got Your Back?”
64.) Gina Trapani–Founder of Lifehacker
Tim Ferriss interviews Lifehacker Gina Trapani
65.) Neil Strauss–Author and Marketer
Speaks in the series: Authors @Google
66.) Chris Brogan–Blogger and Marketer
Talks about helping small businesses at CES2011
67.) Daniel Pink–Author and Journalist
CBS Moneywatch asks Daniel “What Really Motivates Workers?”
68.) Ivanka Trump–Entrepreneur
Huffington Post interviews Ivanka in the Trump Tower
69.) Ben Huh–Founder of Cheezeburger Media Network
Brad Feld Interviews Ben Huh in his Do More Faster series.
70.) Ben Lerer–Founder of Thrillist
Under30CEO interviews the Ben Lerer
71.) Kenneth Cole–Fashion Entrepreneur
Kenneth talks to CNN about the inspirational storiesin his book
72.) Naveen Jain–Internet Entrepreneur
Jain on Bloomberg talking about Google Lunar X Prizerace to the moon
73.) Lance Armstrong–Founder of Livestrong
Fast Company Interviews Lance Armstrong for the coverstory
74.) Guy Kawasaki–Author and Entrepreneur
Talk at Stanford’s Entrepreneurship Corner. “Entrepreneurship is for you young people”
75.) Magic Johnson–Entrepreneur and NBA Hall of Famer
Our friend Tiffany Black Interviews Magic Johnson on Inc
76.) Ryan Allis–Founder of iContact
Our friend Maren Kate interviews Ryanon going from Zero to $3.3M
77.) David Karp–Founder of Tumblr
David Karp on TechCrunchTVsays Blogs Don’t Work
78.) Ashton Kutcher–Early Stage Investor
What Ashton Kutcher looks for in tech investmentson TechCrunch
79.) Tyra Banks–Media Entrepreneur
On going to Harvard Business Schoolat CBS News
80.) Steve Young–Venture Capitalist
Talks about his investment strategy on Bloomberg TV
81.) Ryan Leslie–Hip Hop Entrepreneur
This Harvard Grad interviewed on Fox Business
82.) Rob Dyrdek–Action Sports Entrepreneur
Inc calls Fantasy Factory America’s Coolest Workspace. Q+A With Dyrdek
83.) MC Hammer–Hip Hop Entrepreneur
Interview at Web2.0 Summit
84.) Chamillionaire–Hip Hop Entrepreneur
Michael Arrington talks social currency with Chamillionaire
85.) Darren Rowse–Blogger
Gideon Shalwick interviews ProBlogger
86.) Gina Bianchini–Founder of Ning
Talks to Techcrunch at the World Economic Forum
87.) Sara Blakely–Founder of Spanx
Talks about Resiliency on Entrepreneur
88.) Russel Simmons–Hip Hop Entrepreneur
NPR Interviews Entrepreneur Russel Simmons
89.) Wendy Kopp–Founder of Teach for America
Talks about Teach for American on the Colbert Report
90.) Kevin Plank–Founder of Under Armour
How I Did It with Inc Magazine
91.) Anita Roddick–Founder of The Body Shop
Anita tells their entrepreneurial story
92.) Robert Kiyosaki–Entrepreneur and Author
Under30CEO Interviews Robert Kiyosaki
93.) Justine Ezarik–Media Entrepreneur
iJustine on BlogTalkRadio
94.) Barbara Corcoran–Real Estate Entrepreneur
Under30CEO Interviews Barbara Corcoran
95.) Rev Run–Hip Hop Entrepreneur
Huffington Post Interviews Rev Run
96.) Blake Ross–Founder of Mozilla
How to Make Millions
97.) Tim O’ Shaughnessy–Founder of Living Social
Business Insider interviews Living Social founder
98.) Dave Morin–Founder of Path
Interview at Techcrunch Disrupt with Dave Morin
99.) Brian Solis–Marketer
The Rise to the Top Interviews Brian Solis
100.) Robert Scoble–Blogger
Watch Scoble at Stanford Business School
What interviews with great entrepreneurs have you taken lessons from? Leave a link in the comments to them.
Matt Wilson is the Co-founder of Under30CEO and is looking to help every young entrepreneur on the planet. Follow him on Twitter @MattWilsontv.
