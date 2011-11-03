At Under30CEO we think big. We recently published a list of our Top 50 Most Motivational People on the web and things got a little nuts. The article created incredible buzz all over the web and most importantly we fired up our audience to go out and make something happen.

As young entrepreneurs it’s important that we keep swinging for the fences. Super successful investors like Ron Conway say they’d rather invest in an 18 year old Mark Zuckerberg than a 31 year old seasoned entrepreneur because the young Sean Parker types truly think the sky is the limit. At Under30CEO we’re going to carry that mentality into the interviews that we conduct on the site.

The list below is the most incredible people to learn from as entrepreneurs and we intend to interview them all…somehow. If you can land us any of these interviews email: matt @under30ceo.com and we’ll give you the credit!

Introducing our Top 100 Entrepreneurs to Learn from and their best interviews from around the web…



1.) Warren Buffett— Billionaire Investor

Buffet with Bill and Melinda Gates

2.) Bill Gates— Founder of Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Steve Jobs and Bill Gates sit down at the All Things Digital Conference.

3.) Larry Ellison–Founder of Oracle

Oracle founder on Achivement.org

4.) Mark Cuban–Owner of the Dallas Mavericks and HDNet

”When I die, I want to come back as me” at TechCrunch

5.) Oprah Winfrey–Media Entrepreneur

Larry King Interviews Oprah on The Secret.

6.) Tony Robbins–Peak Performance Coach and Entrepreneur

Tony Robbins’ TED Talk “Why we do what we do and how we can do it better”

7.) Richard Branson–Billionaire founder of Virgin

15 Small Business Lessons with Branson at Open Forum

8.) Mark Zuckerberg–Founder of Facebook

60 Minutes Interview

9.) Jack Dorsey–Founder of Twitter and Square

Kevin Rose interviews Jack Dorsey

10.) Ted Turner–Media Entrepreneur

Interviewed by Mashable’s Pete Cashmore at the UN

11.) George Soros–Billionaire Investor

Eric Schmidt Interviews George Soros at Google

12.) Jeff Bezos–Founder of Amazon.com

Wired’s Chris Anderson Interviews Bezos

13.) Sergey Brin and Larry Page–Google Founders

Ted Talk on Google

14.) Elon Musk–Founder of Paypal, Tesla and SpaceX

Entrepreneur Mentor Interview at Mahalo

15.) Ron Conway–Venture Capitalist

Hour long interview with Ron Conway at Stanford Business School

16.) Michael Dell–Founder of Dell Computers

Mastermind interview with Michael Dell

17.) Marc Andreessen–Software Entrepreneur

”We’re not in a bubble” at the Wall Street Journal

18.) Paul Graham–Founder of Y-Combinator

How Y Combinator Helped 172 Startups Take Off

19.) Jay-Z–Hip Hop Entrepreneur

Interview on Forbes with Jay-Z and Warren Buffet

20.) Michael Bloomberg–Entrepreneur and Mayor of New York

Bloomberg Speaking at Techstars New York Demo Day

21.) Tony Hsieh–Founder of Zappos

Under30CEO talks about company culture with Tony Hsieh.

22.) Sean Parker–Internet Entrepreneur

Jimmy Fallon drills Sean Parker on tech.

23.) Tim O’Reilly–Software and Media Entrepreneur

Jason Calacanis interviews Tim O’Reilly at SXSW

24.) Steve Wozniak–Founder of Apple

Founders at Work with Woz

25.) Phil Knight–Founder of Nike

Exclusive Interview by Oprah on Nike

26.) Howard Schultz–Founder of Starbucks

The Harvard Business Review Interviews Starbucks Founder

27.) Carl Icahn–Billionaire Investor

Ichan’s Drexel University Commencement Speech

28.) Pierre Omidyar–Founder of Ebay

The Guardian does a rare interview with Omidyar

29.) Ralph Lauren–Fashion Entrepreneur

Oprah interviews RL

30.) Charles Schwab–Investor

Money Magazine talks investing with Schwab

31.) Reid Hoffman–Founder of LinkedIn

Billionaire Founder gives 5 tips to startups on WSJ

32.) Peter Thiel–Founder of Paypal and Venture Capitalist

Billionaire on BigThink

33.) Steve Case–Founder of AOL

Talks Job Creation via Startup America on CNBC

34.) Jimmy Wales–Founder of Wikipedia

John Stewart interviews Jimmy Wales on the Daily Show

35.) Andrew Mason–Founder of Groupon

Bloomberg Interviews the Founder of Groupon

36.) Ariana Huffington–Founder of The Huffington post

Talks about breaking into blogging at Technorati

37.) Donald Trump–Billionaire Real Estate Investor

Under30CEO Interview with Donald Trump

38.) John Doerr–Billionaire Venture Capitalist

Mark Zuckerberg with John Doerr

39.) Wayne Huizenga–Founder of Blockbuster, Waste Management and Pro Sports team owner

Talks on CNBC about the Art of the Deal

40.) Barry Diller–Media Executive

Diller talks to CNN at SXSW

41.) Herb Kelleher–Founder of Southwest Airlines

Has a series of interviews on I am CNBC

42.) Bob Parons–Founder of GoDaddy

Parson’s Recession Guide in true GoDaddy Fashion

43.) Diddy–Hip Hop Entrepreneur

ABC News calls Diddy the Modern Mogul

44.) Ev Williams–Founder of Twitter

Interviewed by Charlie Rose

45.) Fred Wilson–Venture Capitalist

Chris Dixon interviews Fred Wilson

46.) David Cohen–Founder of Techstars

ReadWriteWeb interviews Techstars founder

47.) Chris Dixon–Venture Capitalist

Here is an in depth interview with Chris Dixonon Mixergy

48.) Michael Arrington–Founder of Techcrunch

A day in the life of a $10million a year blogger

49.) Gary Vaynerchuk–Media/Wine Entrepreneur

Jason Calacanis interviews Gary in one of the best This Week in Startups ever.