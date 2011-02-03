Last week we asked our facebook fans “What is your favorite success quote?”. We had a great response and decided to compile all of our fans answers into this article.
Just by these quotes we can see how inspired and motivated our followers are to succeed and that is truly amazing. Hopefully some of these quotes will inspire more people to keep pushing until they reach their goals.
44 Success Quotes From Under30CEO Readers
1. “Opportunities don’t happen, you create them.” via Chris Grosser
2. “Don’t complain; just work harder.” via Chris Grosser
3. “Deeds not Words” via Bernord Hor
4. “Before you can work smart you must work hard.” via Chris Pardo
5. “Persevere…because on the road to success there is never a crowd on the extra mile!” via Charity Gibson
6. “I’m not afraid of dying, I’m afraid of not trying.” – Jay Z via Steven Gordon
7. “Coffee is for CLOSERS!” via Michael Wayne
8. “It’s not the cards you’re dealt it’s how you play the game” via Chris Pardo
9. “If you think you made it, your at the wrong place, never stop” via Chris Pardo
10. “Some people dream of great accomplishments, while others stay awake and do them” via Danielle Luedtke
11. “The grass is greener where you water it” via Danielle Luedtke
12. “If you are going to fear anything fear success. Think about what you are doing and when you succeed what life you will have” via Brandon Chalmers
13. “God gives every bird his worm but He does not throw it into the nest” via Liam Carey
14. “If it is to be, it’s up to me” via Caleb Anthony Parker
15. “Life doesn’t have to suck…DO something about it!” via Jennie Mustafa-Julock
16. “The elevator to success is out of order. You’ll have to use the stairs…. One step at a time.” via Rande Wilson
17. “The only time success occurs before work is in the dictionary.” via Cameron Cashmore
18. “Far better it is to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs even though checkered by failure, than to rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy nor suffer much because they live in the gray twilight that knows neither victory nor defeat.” – Theodore Roosevelt via Mike Jones
19. “Entrepreneurs average 3.8 failures before final success. What sets the successful ones apart is their amazing persistence.” – Lisa M. Amos via Tanya Hamilton
20. “The present is theirs; the future, for which I really worked, is mine.” via Ashwin Bonde
21. “Anything less than 120 hours a week is part time, if you are okay with average…then work part time” via Chase Slepak
22. “Nothing is as it appears to be” via Trace Cohen
23. “Success is the worst teacher” via Trace Cohen
24. “If you want to manage somebody, manage yourself. Do that well and you’ll be ready to stop managing. And start leading.” via Mark Gonzales
25. “We are all self made but only the successful admit it” via Corey Leja
26. “If you don’t take a chance, you don’t stand a chance.” via Gabriella Mischel
27. “A successful person is one who can lay a solid foundation from the bricks others have thrown at them.” -David Brinkley via Luke Shaw
28. “Luck is where preparation meets opportunity” via Eric Knotts
29. “Things come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle” – Abraham Lincoln via Tina MiModels
30. “If you are willing to do more than you are paid to do, eventually you will be paid to do more than you do” – unknown via Tina MiModels
31. “Fall down seven times, get up eight times” – Japanese proverb via Tina MiModels
32. “Success is a lousy teacher, it seduces smart people into thinking they can’t lose” – Bill Gates via Ryan Seitz
33. “Nothing is impossible, the word itself says I’m possible” via Victor Aguirre
34. “Entrepreneurs don’t waste time/energy worrying about being better than someone else. Focus on being the very best version of YOU.” via Abdulaziz Aljouf
35. “Whoever says ‘Nothing is Impossible’ has obviously never tried stapling Jell-o to a tree” via Charity Gibson
36. “It is not the strongest of the species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change.” Charles Darwin via Ann McCartan
37. “Life isnt about learning how to weather the storm. its about learning how to dance in the rain.” via Monica Fish
38. “There are two rules to success: 1) Never tell everything you know.” via Nick Tart
39. “Create your own destiny. If you don’t, someone else will.” via Chris Leber
40. “Success is not so much what we have, as it is what we are.” – Jim Rohn via Nicole Elizabeth Shields
41. “Success is being able to juggle those Glass Balls called Priorities and keeping them shiny & intact while running the Marathon of Life.” via Jouyin Teoh
42. “Learning from success is important but learning from failure is vital to succeeding” via Jason Platnick
43 “True nobility is not about being better than anyone else its about being better than you used to be.” – Dr. Wayne Dyer via Jason Platnick
44. “Whether you think you can or you can’t, you are right.” – Henry Ford via Brett Kunsch
