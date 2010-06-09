What is the one thing every young entrepreneur is looking for? Money! How to make it, how to save it, how to use it etc…Of course while bootstrapping a business every entrepreneur is looking for ways to keep what little money they do have but build an empire at the same time. Coworking is a relatively new option for business owners when it comes to getting office space.

If you don’t already know coworking centers are places that allow you to rent a desk, office, or simply come to hangout in an open room with other business owners doing the same thing. The centers will offer wifi, coffee, comfortable furniture, printing and of course an innovative setting. You have to signup for one of their packages that could range from $10 for a day pass to a few hundred dollars to rent your own desk for the month and a variety of options in between.

Whatever you do it becomes a cheaper and often more comfortable and innovative setting then renting your own private office space.

We put together a list last summer of the Top 10 Cities for Young Entrepreneurs and decided to now list all the coworking centers in those cities. We have also added a handful of cities to the list that were suggested on that previous article.

New York City

Boston:

Betahouse – Coworking for entrepreneur, technologists and creatives in Central Square Cambridge.

Geek Offices – Cambridge coworking with 25 cubicles ready to go and a full set of amenities

WorkBar – Downtown Boston shared office space

Cambridge Coworking Center – Located in Cambridge with monthly rates at $250

Design Annex – Design Annex provides the resources for small firms and solo practitioners in design fields in Somerville and surrounding communities to grow their businesses.

Chicago:

COOP – “Where Ideas Hatch” Shared workspace in Fulton Market with options available for the day, week, or month.

Ravenswood Coworking Group – Located at Montrose and Ravenswood.

OfficePort – Multiple locations in the US.

TechNexus – Various options in downtown Chicago. They are a premier technology collaboration facility.

Austin:

Conjunctured – The first coworking center in Austin. First day is free

Soma Vida – One place to live well, work well and play

Texas Coworking – Rates starting at $250/month

Cospace – Whether planning a meeting or looking for an office Cospace can accommodate

Seattle:

Coworking Seattle – Volunteer community put together to discuss coworking opportunities in Seattle.

Indie Ballard – Coworking for start-ups and independent entrepreneurs, developers and creatives – in the center of Ballard.

The Maple Leaf Branch – Located in North Seattle with affordable pricing for entrepreneurs

Metrix Create Space – Workspace for makers and crafters

Office Nomads – Located in Capitol Hill. Dedicated to creating a creative nad dynamic workspace for nomadic workers.

StartPad – Software development offices with coworking options for everyone

North Star Offices – Available weekends and evenings with virtual and private offices along with conference room space.

Suite133 – Located in Tacoma

Thinkspace – One of the most well known centers in the area. Located in downtown Redmond.

Portland:

NedSpace – Two locations in downtown and old town Portland.

Souk – Focusing on empowerment, connection & support and the future of work.

Activspace – Our mission is to provide a safe, functional, private space where your creativity can flow. With four locations in Portland.

The Hive – Part of the Leftbank Project. The Hive cots $350/month with 24/7 access to your space.

Denver:

The Hive – $250 month for 24/7 access and a permanent desk.

CreativeFarm.net – A collaborative environment for creative individuals and small businesses.

San Francisco:

CitizenSpace – Taking the best of the coffee shop and the best of the work place and putting it together. Located on Second St.

Sandbox Suites – Two locations in San Francisco and Berkley.

Parisoma – Located in the Soma district. Holds events and offers coworking space.

ReactorSF – Creative workspace for individuals. Split between large common room and private offices for all.

Hub -Workplace by day, event center by night. Hub has locations all over the world providing a place for changemakers.

2431 Mission – 9 desks and 4 offices. Contact Dan Schmeltzer for info.

Phoenix:

Gangplank – Free coworking space along with events. Focuses on collaboration and development in the Phoenix area.

Optin Learning Center – $49/month for own cubicle and access to community area.

San Diego:

Digital Telepathy – Web Design firm that has opened its door for coworking. Free to stop by on occasion and a fee to reserve a space.

Hive – San Diego’s original coworking office with two locations.

Atlanta:

Stongbox West – Casual environment with flexible plans.

151 Locust – Not just a place to work but a place to grow your business to the next level. Day passes start at only $7.

Ignition Alley – Bringing together Atlanta’s growing community of entrepreneurs and freelancers.

Orlando:

CoLab – Providing a community for independents in Orlando. Monthly rates.

Every Other City (just about):

Jelly – Casual networking events held around the world at coffee shops, homes and offices. Anyone can go just find a scheduled one in your area or start one up if there isn’t already a local one!

Know of a local coworking center? Leave its link and city in the comments below!

