Last summer, you voted on the Top 10 Cities for Young Entrepreneurs. Now, we’re listing all the innovative co-working workspaces in those cities. We have also added a handful of cities to the list that were suggested but didn’t make the top 10 in voting…

Here are 64 co-working spaces for every entrepreneur…

New Orleans:

Launchpad NOLA – One of the newest concept spaces in New Orleans for freelancers, and creative professionals also has an incubator affiliated with Techstars.

Icehouse – Located in the heart of jazz central, anchored by branding and business development firm Trumpet.

Kansas City

Bizperc – Combination of a small business incubator and a flexible office space designed to help entrepreneurs accelerate the early stages of their businesses.

Innovation Cafe – Open style, cafe seating is in the heart of the crossroads district with cool artsty designs.

KC Commons – Located in Historic Downtown Overland Park, this co-working space also has a space in Mission, KS.

OfficePort – This turn key office space, is expanding in cities like KC and Chicago and lets you try their space for free for a day.

New York City

The Fueled Collective– A founding member of General Assembly, Rameet Chawla of Fueled, set out to create his own coworking space in NYC in 2010. Located atop the historic Prince Building in SoHo, the Fueled Collective boasts cool features like free snacks, drinks, kitchen, ping pong table, unlimited conference room access and a cool view of Foursquare’s office from an interior balcony. The Collective is home to over 30 tech related startups and space is rented by the desk monthly.

Sunshine Suites – One of the largest centers in New York is expanding beyond Manhattan. “Where Start-Ups Get Started”.

Green Spaces NY – Collective workspace for sustainability-oriented small businesses. Green Spaces also has a Denver location.

Green Desk – Locations in Downtown Brooklyn, DUMBO, Greenpoint and soon to be Williamburg, this is one of the original co-working spaces in the 5 boroughs.

Wix Lounge – This free co-working space is run by Wix Website Builder and provides a space for anyone to come and grab a desk.

New Work City – Manhattan’s oldest community coworking space. Full-time, part-time, and drop-in memberships, as well as workshops and events.

The Hive at 55 – Shared workspace for 30+ people, three private workrooms, as well as flexible space for conferences and workshops. Sponsored by the Alliance for Downtown New York.

WeWorkNYC – Arguably the hottest co-working concept in the city with Midtown, Meatpacking and 2 SoHo locations.

Grind Spaces – Located at 26th and Park in the Flatiron District, this space is one of the nicest designs in the city and a sponsor of Lean Startup Machine.

Austin:

Conjunctured – The first coworking center in Austin. First day is free and from the pictures it looks just like a house.

Soma Vida – This yoga studio / co-working space is a concept that we haven’t seen before.

GoLab Austin -“Our coffee is like our wifi, free and strong!” This space boasts lunch time events like their “Lunch and Learn” series.

Cospace – Whether planning a meeting or looking for an office Cospace can accommodate. Swing by just for a conference center.

Link Coworking– Born out of necessity, this space’s founder spent 14 years working for Dell as a virtual employee in need of dedicated work space.

San Francisco: RocketSpace – With a huge focus on tech and media companies, this space is co-working with an incubator-like community.

CitizenSpace – Taking the best of the coffee shop and the best of the work place and putting it together. Located on Second St.

Sandbox Suites – Three locations in San Francisco and one in Berkley.

Parisoma – Located in the SoMa district. Holds events and offers coworking space in their “innovation loft.”

ReactorSF – Creative workspace for individuals. Split between large common room and private offices for all.

2431 Mission – 9 desks and 4 offices. Contact Dan Schmeltzer for info.

Co-Spot – This space was designed by Bay Area artists and is specifically for women entrepreneurs.

Boston:

Oficio – Work on historic Newbury Street in this unique co-working space.

Geek Offices – Cambridge and Newtown coworking spaces with 25 cubicles ready to go and a full set of amenities.

WorkBar – Downtown Boston shared office space and is open nights and weekends. “Come for the space, stay for the community”.

Boucoup– This web-hacker space is specifically designed for engineers and only a 5 minute walk from South Station.

Cambridge Coworking Center – With over 400 entrepreneurs, this is Boston’s biggest co-working center.

Chicago:

Topics – Located in Lincoln Park, this Chicago space is a neighborhood coffee shop built for the more dedicated worker.

COOP – “Where Ideas Hatch”, this loft style shared workspace in Fulton Market has options available for the day, week, or month.

Ravenswood Coworking Group – Located at Montrose and Ravenswood this botique has space for 24 entrepreneurs.

Washington DC:

Affinity Lab – This space has been around since 2001, has 55 member organizations, and has a selective process to work there.

Carr Workplaces – Located in historic Georgetown, this space is a turn-key office space solution with character.

District I/O – Celebrate innovation in the nation’s capital city at Dupont Circle.

Seattle:

Hub Seattle – The Hub Seattle is a place for people with good ideas for the world to connect, inspire and act.

Agnes Underground – This Capitol Hill space was designed to help people find affordable office space.

Coworking Seattle – Volunteer community put together to discuss coworking opportunities in Seattle.

Metrix Create Space – Workspace for makers and crafters.

Office Nomads – Located in Capitol Hill. Dedicated to creating a creative and dynamic workspace for nomadic workers.

StartPad – Software development offices with coworking options for everyone to get you out of the house.

Thinkspace – One of the most well known centers in the area. Located in downtown Redmond.

Others Cities…

Portland:

NedSpace – Two locations in downtown and old town Portland, committing citizens to change the world.

Activspace – Their mission is to provide a safe, functional, private space where your creativity can flow. Four locations in Portland.

The Hive – Part of the Leftbank Project. The Hive cots $350/month with 24/7 access to your space.

Collective Agency – A friendly workspace “where 80% of people want to say hi.”

Denver:

The Hive – $250 month for 24/7 access and a permanent desk, developed to be less expensive than executive suites.

CreativeFarm.net – This collaborative environment for creative individuals and small businesses claims 6 spaces around Colorado.

Creative Density – Work by: community, energy, balance and learn to balance work and life.

Phoenix:

Gangplank – Free coworking space along with events. Focuses on collaboration and development in the Phoenix area.

Co+hoots – This space in Central Phoenix is home to a range of independent artists, photographers, designers, web designers, writers, etc.

San Diego:

Co-Merge – Workplace solution in Downtown San Diego for those seeking new connections, space that inspires, and the flexibility to use what you need, when you need it.

Hive – San Diego’s original coworking office with three locations, Hive770, Hive241, and BizzyBoxes

Ansir Innovation Center – A 6,000 square foot co-working space for early stage businesses and entrepreneurs.

Atlanta:

200 Office – Often a host to Under30CEO reader meetups in the Atlanta area, located in the old Macy’s building.

Hub Atlanta – Working and event space for entrepreneurs, social enterprise and community engagement with outdoor seating.

Stongbox West – Casual environment with flexible plans built to connect and interact.

151 Locust – Not just a place to work but a place to grow your business to the next level. Day passes start at only $7.

Ignition Alley – Bringing together Atlanta’s growing community of entrepreneurs and freelancers.

Philadelphia:

IndyHall – For designers, developers, writers, artists, entrepreneurs, scientists, educators, small business owners, telecommuters, marketers, videographers, game developers, and more.

Los Angeles:

NextSpace – This California based space wants to be the (r)evolution of work. Locations in Santa Cruz, San Francisco, LA, and San Jose.

BlankSpaces – This LA space allows you to “work for yourself, not by yourself.”

Know of a local coworking center? Leave its link and city in the comments below!