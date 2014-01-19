I have been interviewing over 30 multimillionaires, 5 billionaires, world-class athletes, NYT bestselling authors, and billionaires. Moreover, having a family member who has been ranked # 21 wealthiest person in the US and #41 in the world by Forbes a few years back, gave me some insides on what ultra successful people do daily to become the best in the world.

1. Successful people exercise their body first thing in the morning to gain energy for the rest of the day.

It could be anything starting from stretching and yoga to running and weigh lifting.

2. Successful people plan their day before taking on their first task.

Luminaries value their time more than anyone else. They plan every single minute of their day to get the most out of it.

3. Successful people do the most important tasks first before moving on to a smaller one.

They apply 80/20 rule. 20% of their tasks bring 80% result in their business.

4. Successful people take risks.

Every single day successful people take one or more risks in their business. They know there is no growth when you get comfortable.

5. Successful people take full responsibility for their life and business.

Successful people take full responsibility for anything they do. They never make excuses while the masses blame everybody else around, and in fact they even blame things for their misfortunes, and make all kind of excuses for why they are not happy, not successful, not healthy, not fit, you get the picture.

6. Successful people read 30-60 minutes every day.

While the masses want to be entertained, world-class wants to be educated. Successful people read a lot books to feed their mind. While the masses watch TV, world-class solves problems.

7. Successful people are grateful.

They reflect every night on what was great today and what they are grateful for. They always look for positive in any life situation.

Katrina is known as an ambitious woman building businesses, creating high-end brands and getting celebrity endorsements all while saving the environment on 6-inch Louboutin stilettos.