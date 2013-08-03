Launching a startup isn’t easy. There are countless things to do and one of the biggest jobs is to try and get press coverage in a time when mainstream sites, bloggers and journalists are already being bombarded with pitches.

Therefore, a great way to get that traction is to get in touch with those blogs that simply love covering exciting new companies. Awesome concepts can go viral which is every entrepreneurs dream.

Here are 8 free websites that you can submit your startup to for free and have a decent chance of actually being covered.

AppVita is a quality site that has been reviewing cloud apps since 2008. If accepted, you’ll get a very useful, thorough write-up.

I’ve had quality startups published here within 24 hours. The site doesn’t publish pitches from low quality sites such as those that just contain affiliate links, making it a good quality resource.

Listio’s lists rank well in search engines when people look for lists of things. Therefore, make sure you’re seen by submitting to your category.

A fairly new blog but they’ve got a unique way of showcasing the most promising new startups. A quick submission process means that this should be on your startup submission list.

In addition to startup reviews, they also conduct startup interviews, which will help get you even more exposure. The website is run by investment firm Scalable Ventures so there might even be the chance of catching the eye of an angel!

Leanstack primarily cover cloud services for developers so if your startup fits this niche, make sure you submit here. Leanstack also send the best resources to their extensive email list so if covered, you might get a nice sudden influx of traffic.

Ziipa lists a ton of web and mobile apps. To submit, you just need to share your URL so it’s well worth being added to their database.

And finally, it’s worth submitting to NetWebApp, which is a directory of web 2.0 websites. The site attracts a number of regular high-quality submissions in almost every niche you can think of.

I’ve intentionally omitted some of the most well known names such as KillerStartups as the chance of getting coverage with their free option is around a puny 5%. But heck, if you’ve got the time, contact every startup blog out there!

And if you have the budget, you should also consider the paid option that some startup blogs offer. However, make sure they actually have an audience before taking this up.

In addition to press, links and all that other good stuff, some of the exhaustive submission forms will really help you evaluate your competitive position, refine your elevator pitch and more. All in all, it’s a win-win situation so get submitting!

Image Credit: Shutterstock.com