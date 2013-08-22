If you had to describe your job in 5 words, what would they be?

1. Being Proactive

Make people happy every day.

– David Spinks, Feast

2. Living in the Now

Work now, cry much later.

– Shahzil (Shaz) Amin, Blue Track Media, LLC

3. Keeping Busy

Live fast; sleep much later.

– Kim Kaupe, ‘ZinePak

4. Working to Find Solutions

Always be solving a problem.

– Alex Frias, Track Marketing Group

5. Learning While Teaching

Learn. Teach. Solve. Connect people.

– Emily Eldridge Holdman, The Remarkables

6. Chasing a Challenge

Intense. Heavy. Exciting. Challenging. Revolutionary.

– Michael Patak, TopstepTrader

7. Making Things Simple

Simplifying home improvement across nation.

– Matt Ehrlichman, Porch

8. Having a Vision

Set vision. Recruit. Raise money.

– Adam Lieb, Duxter

9. Experiencing Variety

A little bit of everything.

– Peter Baumgartner, Lincoln Loop

10. Bringing People Together

People. Partnerships. Projects. Causes. Connecting.

– Christopher Pruijsen, StartupBus Africa