If you had to describe your job in 5 words, what would they be?
The following answers are provided by the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), an invite-only organization comprised of the world’s most promising young entrepreneurs. In partnership with Citi, the YEC recently launched #StartupLab, a free virtual mentorship program that helps millions of entrepreneurs start and grow businesses via live video chats, an expert content library and email lessons.
1. Being Proactive
Make people happy every day.
– David Spinks, Feast
2. Living in the Now
Work now, cry much later.
– Shahzil (Shaz) Amin, Blue Track Media, LLC
3. Keeping Busy
Live fast; sleep much later.
– Kim Kaupe, ‘ZinePak
4. Working to Find Solutions
Always be solving a problem.
– Alex Frias, Track Marketing Group
5. Learning While Teaching
Learn. Teach. Solve. Connect people.
– Emily Eldridge Holdman, The Remarkables
6. Chasing a Challenge
Intense. Heavy. Exciting. Challenging. Revolutionary.
– Michael Patak, TopstepTrader
7. Making Things Simple
Simplifying home improvement across nation.
– Matt Ehrlichman, Porch
8. Having a Vision
Set vision. Recruit. Raise money.
– Adam Lieb, Duxter
9. Experiencing Variety
A little bit of everything.
– Peter Baumgartner, Lincoln Loop
10. Bringing People Together
People. Partnerships. Projects. Causes. Connecting.
– Christopher Pruijsen, StartupBus Africa