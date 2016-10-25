If you want to start a business, you need to create content.

Should you start a blog, a podcast or a YouTube channel? How do you decide where to begin?

Check out today’s video to learn my best advice for starting out:

At the end of the day, your job is to find one platform that really matches with your personality and production style, then use it to communicate those universal emotions at an expert level.

Be true to yourself, your voice, your message.

If you liked this, take a quick second to subscribe to my new channel on YouTube.