I used to think that hard work was the cornerstone to success. I believed that if you wanted to achieve anything in life, you simply had to work hard. Harder than anyone else.

I remember reading a quote recently that didn’t make any sense: “Hard work. Well, that’s all right for people who don’t know about anything else”.

It didn’t make sense because I didn’t know anything else.

Working hard was my default mode. Whenever I wanted to accomplish my ambitions, I just went all in. Full throttle. To be honest, it brought me reasonable success.

However, it’s nothing compared to what I experience now. Instead of working hard, things just seem to happen. Turning my dreams and ambitions into reality somehow seems to have become effortless. Don’t get me wrong, I’m still putting in the hours and am not promoting laziness. If you want to be successful, you still need to work – it’s just a different kind of work. Less forced. So whilst I’m still hugely dedicated to my business and putting in the required effort, I’ve stopped fighting for things to happen. Now, things just flow and opportunities continue to pop up around me, over and over again.

So what’s happened? Did I wake up one day with super powers? Or did I just become incredibly lucky?

I believe things come on our path for a reason. One night, after I had finished my day job, I was working away on my business yet again. I was doing my social media when a message from my business mentor popped up on Facebook, recommending this book called ‘Get Rich, Lucky Bitch’. It’s a book about the law of attraction and how to manifest success and wealth.

The title made me laugh. I’m usually pretty down to earth, not really buying in to these kinds of things, but decided to give it a try. After all, I had nothing to lose. The book ended up captivating me. I was intrigued by the stories of people achieving things they thought to be impossible, without working their fingers to the bone.

It got me curious. I wanted that too! I believe life is an experiment, not to be won or lost, but just to be played. And so I started playing – I read more books about the law of attraction and started applying the practices in those books. One of the major things was getting rid of all my fears, doubts, worries and limiting beliefs about myself and the things I want to achieve.

Guess what? Incredible things started to happen to me too.

I used to doubt my coaching skills and question myself over and over again. Even though I’m a professionally trained life and startup coach, I wondered if I had what it takes to encourage, inspire and empower others to let their full potential out. Letting go of my limiting beliefs has allowed me to attract more clients with a newfound confidence and ease.

At the same time I started listening to my intuition more and more. I used to be a very heady person, analysing and wanting to understand everything. Now, not so much. Through running, yoga,