Hey guys! If you don’t know my good friend Daniel DiPiazza it’s about time you guys met. Dan is a freak- and I mean that in the nicest way possible. He is the founder of of Rich20something.com, a bodybuilding fiend, jiu jitsu fighter, and all around cool guy.

Daniel’s work is published all over including, Inc Magazine, Huffington Post, and Business Insider. Dan and I also have no filter in this episode of the Live Different Podcast.

Dan and I had a very candid conversation about everything from how to keep your obsessions in check so that one doesn’t overtake another to how to build good sleep hygiene. I may have had a beer and Dan may not be wearing pants… but in the midst of some bro moments we got pretty deep about mediation, balancing work and relationships, how to channel your anger, and why younger generations aren’t as stupid as people think.

Listen to the podcast here.

Some key takeaways:

“There is a fine line between extreme interest and shining object syndrome. So there’s a term for this called otaku. From my understanding that term means having an extreme or passion for a hobby that borders on obsession. I have several of those.”

“As long as I have my physical, my spiritual, and my project, which is in many cases a business pursuit for me; as long as I have those three areas of my covered, then my obsessions are balanced out.”

“Every time I eliminate something, my life gets better.”

“Even if it takes a month or two to solidify habits, you will not see the full benefit of that habits for months, possibly years as it builds up.”

“Each little habit is one piece of the puzzle.”

“In our civilized world we don’t get enough physical contact with people. We are so scared of pain or discomfort in any way.”

“Focus on the primary movers in your life.”

Listen here.

I could go on and on about this great conversation, but I’ll leave you with this quote:

“I think that at the fringes of different personalities is where the most interesting people are.”

It’s time to embrace being a freak. It’s time to leave the past in the past, become unstuck, and focus on the things that make you happy. Check out the Live Different Podcast today.