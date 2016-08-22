Under30Experiences founder Matt Wilson interviews Tony Buettner for the Live Different Podcast as they discuss Blue Zones and how to live better…

Nine to five is the new cancer,” – Tony Buettner

Tony is a National Speaker and the Senior Vice President of Blue Zones. ‘Blue Zones’ are pockets around the world where people reach age 100 at rates 10 times greater than in the United States. The mission of the Blue Zones company is to help people live longer, better lives based on their research at these ‘Blue Zones’ around the world.

Hear about National Geographic Explorer Dan Buettner and his brother Tony’s quest to find the places where people live to be over 100 years of age, disease free, and happy.

Where are the happiest and healthiest places in the world… where are they and what can we learn?

How can you optimize your environment, work place, office, place of worship, and community so you can live long and prosper?

Did you know that only 20% of longevity is about your genes while the other 80% of living long comes from environmental factors?

Listen in today to improve your quality of life and hear why eating a Mediterranean Diet full of olive oil, red wine, and fresh fruits and vegetables will reverse stress, and extend your lifespan because of a newly discovered chemical compounds called “polyphenols.”

We also discuss topics from one of the Buettner’s latest books: Thrive: Finding Happiness the Blue Zones Way

Did You Know?

50% of the calories that the average american can now consume is from junk food.

Medical researchers today agree that the human body has the capability of living to a healthy age 90. Here in America we live to an average age of 78. We’re leaving 12 good years on the table.

The happiest people in the world socialize 7 or more hours a day

People who have a mission statement live on average 7 years more than those that don’t.

Over the last 20 years people that are not moving during the day has increased by 20%.

Having a healthy choice makes it an easier choice. When you’re offered a healthy choice, you take that choice 37% of the time.

Quotables:

“A long happy and healthy life can be had by living and surrounding yourself around the right environments and the right lifestyle.”

“You need to vote with your dollars and go and spend your dollars at the places that you want to see more of in the world.”

“Look at your social network and at the best friends you’re hanging out with. Are they supporting healthy habits? Are they furthering your life?”

“Find your sense of purpose and live it.”

“A 9-5 job has become the new cancer.”

A Blue Zone community would have:

Lots of active transportation

Outside dining

Bike lanes

Connected sidewalks

People congregating and moving naturally

Tobacco policies in place that would make it harder and more expensive to smoke

Employers would encourage their employees to bike or walk

The policies in the work place would all turn towards healthier behaviors

Getting rid of vending machines that only have junk food

Having healthy options at a discounted price and unhealthy options at a higher price

Getting rid of sugary and sweet beverages

Restaurants would encourage you to walk and bike

There’d be bike racks everywhere

Blue zone parking spots would be furthest away from the door so you’re encouraged to walk and move naturally

Community gardens

Farmers markets

Purpose based workshops to help people find their purpose

Most importantly: there’d be choices and the majority of those choices would be healthy

