Jason Wachob(@JasonWachob) is co-founder and CEO of Mindbodygreen an independent media brand with over 10million monthly unique visitors, 30+ employees. Mindbodygreen is one of the leading lifestyle media brands dedicated to wellness and has been featured in The New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue.

Jason is the author of the new book “Wellth: How I Learned to Build a Life, Not a Resume”. Wellth is a new and more valuable life currency: a life exemplified by abundance, happiness, purpose, health and joy.

A former Wall Street trader turned yogi and I talk about the 39 things he learned in his 39 years of life, how to stop practicing violence, and what taking a holistic look at your mind and body looks like.

We also nerd out on some cutting edge discoveries in science that are guaranteed to help your performance including neuroplasticity, the gut micro-biome, epigenetic, and telomeres.

Did you know you could actually re-wire your brain, change your genes, or that there are millions of germs in your stomach that affect your mind? Plus, Jason drops some amazing tips on achieving balance and why it’s okay to eat gluten (sometimes). Listen in below:

Or get it directly to your iPhone on iTunes or your Android on Stitcher!