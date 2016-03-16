In this week’s interview Gary Arndt (@everythingeverywhere) tells us about how he made this dream a reality as a self taught photographer who went on to become Travel Photographer of the Year, one of the world’s top travel bloggers, and a podcast host for CBS.

Gary has gone on to visit over 170 countries around the world and all 7 continents. Some of the highlights from his travels include:

Visiting an active war zone in Cambodia

Being kicked out of the nation of Kiribati

Been spelunking in Borneo

Swam with whale sharks in Australia

And many, many more adventures that you can read all about on his popular travel blog Everything Everywhere.

I had the amazing opportunity to pick Gary’s brain about what he’s learned about the world, business, blogging, and stepping up our Instagram game.

His big takeaway? Do something interesting and do something unique.

If you find yourself just copying what other successful people are doing, you’ll never find the blueprint for success you are looking for.

Listen in to our chat with Gary below:

And get it directly to your iPhone on iTunes or your Android on Stitcher!