James Swanwick is the creator of the 30 Day No Alcohol Challenge and the 47 Day Habit Hacker. He joins us today to show us how to take your life from average to awesome.

James teaches us how to stop drinking alcohol to perform better and fills us in on his technique for reading a book per day. These two habits have allowed him to use the law of attraction to bring an incredible level of people into his life.

As the host of the James Swanwick Show his previous guests have included Robert Greene, Keith Ferrazzi, Ryan Holiday, Tai Lopez, Rich Roll, Mark Divine, Jonathan Haidt, Bo Eason, Tucker Max, Rob Woolf, Peter Sage and more.

He’s also interviewed Hollywood stars including Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey, Russell Crowe, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, Michael Douglas, Jamie Foxx, and Lindsay Lohan.

“You’ve got to be able to leave your home country to learn about the world”

“Traveling has shaped my personality.”

“I didn’t learn how to be an entrepreneur as I was traveling the world, and that was a big mistake in my 20s.”

“Get out there, travel, expose yourself to different people and different countries, but always be learning at the same time.”

“You can live like a king on not much money if you choose your countries correctly”

“Like attracts like. If you want to attract a top 10 woman/man into your life, you’d better be a top 10 man/woman.”

“You have to control you environment. And sometimes this might mean cutting friends out of your life, because like attracts like.”

“Theres this inherent stone age fear that if we do anything different than what our current tribe is into we’ll be ostracized.”

“Just do it, and do it now.”

