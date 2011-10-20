“Motivation is like showering; you need it everyday.”Through the trials and tribulations of entrepreneurship, great business owners find ways to keep themselves motivated. Luckily for us, in the 21st century, some of the greatest leaders of the world have poured themselves into online content to help inspire us on a daily basis. The following list is filled not only with great pieces of motivation, but video blogs, Twitter accounts, articles and Facebook pages to keep you moving forward every single day.Introducing the Top 50 Motivators on the Web…

1.) Oprah Winfrey: Legendary business woman urging everyone to “Live Your Best Life”

Oprah’s latest: Fill in the blank – the one thing I wished I had become is __. The one thing I will become is __.

2.) Tony Robbins: Peak Performance Coach

Tony’s latest: 100 yr old Marathoner breaks record + 80 yr old champion takes to a new level watch: http://bit.ly/pjS5kO What limit can you break now?

3.) Tim Ferriss: Author of The 4-Hour Workweek

Tim’s latest: How to Create a Million-Dollar Business This Weekend (Examples: AppSumo, Mint, Chihuahuas) http://bit.ly/qJMJeU

4.) David Allen: Author of Getting Things Done

David’s latest: Putting your total self out there – good, bad, ugly – as you pursue what’s true for you, is earthly mastership.

5.) Jack Canfield: Motivational speaker and Author of Chicken Soup for the Soul

Jack’s latest: Use the Power of Focus to get past time pressure and financial pressure in your business. http://ht.ly/6OLSh

