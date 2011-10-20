1.) Oprah Winfrey: Legendary business woman urging everyone to “Live Your Best Life”
Oprah’s latest: Fill in the blank – the one thing I wished I had become is __. The one thing I will become is __.
Facebook
Twitter
2.) Tony Robbins: Peak Performance Coach
Tony’s latest: 100 yr old Marathoner breaks record + 80 yr old champion takes to a new level watch: http://bit.ly/pjS5kO What limit can you break now?
Twitter
Facebook
3.) Tim Ferriss: Author of The 4-Hour Workweek
Tim’s latest: How to Create a Million-Dollar Business This Weekend (Examples: AppSumo, Mint, Chihuahuas) http://bit.ly/qJMJeU
4 Hour Work Week Blog
Twitter
4.) David Allen: Author of Getting Things Done
David’s latest: Putting your total self out there – good, bad, ugly – as you pursue what’s true for you, is earthly mastership.
Getting Things Done Times
Twitter
5.) Jack Canfield: Motivational speaker and Author of Chicken Soup for the Soul
Jack’s latest: Use the Power of Focus to get past time pressure and financial pressure in your business. http://ht.ly/6OLSh
Twitter
Facebook
6.) Gary Vaynerchuk: Author of Crush It: Why Now Is The Time to Cash In On Your Passion
Gary’s latest: Forget about Cursing, what about being fired and not offered a vash exit because u SUCKED SHIT!
Video Blog
Twitter
7.) Jim Rohn: Personal Achievement Philosopher
Jim’s latest: Human beings have the remarkable ability to turn nothing into something. They can turn weeds into gardens and pennies into fortunes.
Facebook
Twitter
8.) Leo Babauta: Simplicity blogger at zenhabits.net & mnmlist.com
Leo’s latest: OK, I’m going to write about low energy days. You can see me write the post here: http://bit.ly/pQWAAO
Zen Habits Blog
Twitter
9.) Brian Tracy: Professional Speaker, Author, Business/Life Coach, Sales Trainer
Brian’s latest: All achievements, all earned riches, have their beginning in an idea.– Napoleon Hill
Twitter
Facebook
10.) Dr. Wayne Dyer: Self Development Author and Speaker
Wayne’s latest: There is no luggage rack on a Hearse
Twitter
Facebook
11.) Mark Victor Hansen: America’s Ambassador of Possibility
Mark’s latest: We will miss Steve Jobs. He inspired young entrepreneurship of which we need more.
Twitter
Facebook
12.) Robin Sharma: Human Being Dedicated to Helping People Do Their Best Work
Robin’s latest: Until we’re willing to fail, we will never be able to succeed.
Twitter
Blog
13.) Ken Blanchard: Author of over 50 books, including The One Minute Manager
Ken’s latest: Build Trust Through Professionalism – Seven Mindsets for Success: http://ht.ly/6YVLQ
Twitter
Facebook
14.) Rev Run: Practicing Minister and hip hop artist from Run-D.M.C.
Rev’s latest: Be careful what u think u want & what ur chasing > > The biggest things in life aren’t even things
Facebook
Twitter
15.) Stephen Covey: Author of The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People
Stephen’s latest: Don’t cheat people of their growth. Empower them to solve problems and generate ideas. Watch them grow!
Facebook
Twitter
16.) Deepak Chopra: Leader of the “mind-body-spirit movement”
Deepak’s latest: Pay attention to the richness of your inner life. Daydream, imagine, and reflect. It’s the source of infinite creativity.
Twitter
Blog
17.) Dalai Lama: His Holiness
The Dalai Lama’s latest: Once they are properly developed, the mind’s good qualities increase indefinitely.
Webcasts
Twitter
18.) Eckhart Tolle: Author of The Power of Now
Eckhart’s latest: …Ultimately what you do is secondary. But how you do it is primary.
Facebook
Eckhart Tolle TV
19.) Jeanette Jenkins: Celebrity Trainer
Jeanette’s latest: No excuses. Get it done.
Twitter
Facebook
20.) Trent Shelton: Pro Football Player disguised as a motivational speaker
Trent’s latest: Inconsistency….the main reason why people NEVER fulfill their dreams….
#StayConsistentInTheProcess
Twitter
Rehab Time Videos
21.) Bill Gates: Chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
Gate’s latest: I’ve added some more of my favorite books on energy, global health and education to the site – http://b-gat.es/pBKjaw
The Gates Notes
Twitter
22.) Dave Ramsey: Personal Finance Expert
Dave’s latest: Titles don’t create leaders
Twitter
Facebook
23.) Queen Rania: Queen of the Kingdom of Jordan
Queen Rania’s latest: She does amazing work in health and education. Her strength is inspiring. She’s
@MelindaGates and now you can follow her on Twitter!
Twitter
Facebook
24.) Lance Armstrong: Cancer Survivor and 7x Tour de France Winner
Lance’s latest: Got up early and swam 3500 yds then 3 hrs on the bike. Then bonked.
#rookiemove
Twitter
Livestrong Home
25.) Jillian Michaels: Celebrity Trainer from The Biggest Loser
Jillian’s latest: Try this stadium workout. It’s free & super challenging.Start at the bottom of a flight of stairs, and then:… http://fb.me/RGf2PtId
Facebook
Twitter
26.) Blake Mycoskie: Founder of Tom’s Shoes
Blake’s latest: Keep it simple: own as little as you can get away with, schedule everything, keep a notebook, don’t let technology enslave you
Start Something That Matters Book
Twitter
27.) Suze Orman: Personal Finance Expert
Suze’s latest: In my wildest dreams if I was asked 30 years ago would Eastman Kodak be a stock that would sell for .67 cents I would have said NO WAY
Twitter
Facebook
28.) Diddy: Rapper and Founder of Bad Boy Records
Diddy’s latest: “Invent your world. Surround yourself with people, color, sounds, and work that nourish you.” -SARK
Twitter
Facebook
29.) Daymond John: CEO of FUBU and TV Personality on Shark Tank
Daymond’s latest: Note to self: I CAN GET EVEN MORE EXPLOSIVE!!
Twitter
Facebook
30.) Yaro Starak: Internet Marketer and Blogger
Yaro’s latest: How I Generated 100,000+ New Email Subscribers In Under One Year http://bit.ly/nF5WW1
Twitter
Entrepreneurs’ Journey
31.) Ralph Marston: “The Daily Motivator”
Ralph’s latest: Think about how you might be holding yourself back by the boundaries you’ve created. Then take a step outside them.
Blog
Twitter
32.) Tony Gaskins: Author, Life/Relationship Coach, Motivational Speaker and Filmmaker
Tony’s latest: If you put a human on a pedestal all they can do is look down on you.
Twitter
iLiveCoach App
33.) Daniel Pink: Author of Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us
Daniel’s latest: Practical Genius: The Real Smarts You Need to Get Your Talents and Passions Working for YOU by
@GinaRudan is out today! http://amzn.to/qONERl
Twitter
TED Talk
34.) Chris Powell: Trainer/Transformation Specialist on ABC’s Extreme Makeover Weight Loss Edition
Chris’ latest: “Nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
Facebook
Twitter
35.) Jonathan Fields: Author of Uncertainty: Turning Fear and Doubt into Fuel for Brilliance
Jonathan’s latest: The moment you’ve been waiting for doesn’t exist.
Twitter
Career Renegade Blog
36.) Jonathan Mead: Blogger/Trailblazer
Jonathan’s latest: The Number One Reason Bloggers Never Make Money http://su.pr/2rtNyu
Illuminated Mind Blog
Twitter
37.) Colin Wright: Full Time Traveler and Entrepreneur
Colin’s latest: Reading: How to Quit Mindlessly Surfing the Internet and Actually Get Stuff Done http://bit.ly/p7Qei5
Twitter
Exile Lifestyle Blog
38.) Darren Hardy: Publisher and Editorial Director of Success Magazine
Darren’s latest: Daily Mojo: The best way to get whatever you want in life is to focus on giving it to others. What do you want most? How will you give it today?
Darren on Success.com
Facebook
39.) Pam Slim: Author of Escape from Cubicle Nation
Pam’s latest: Unorthodox success strategies of millionaires – college or no college?
@usnews http://ow.ly/6WxyD
Escape from Cubicle Nation Blog
Twitter
40.) Amber Zuckswert: Virtual pilates Instructor, holistic nutrition and wellness coach
Amber’s latest: Consistency is key to health. Work schedules and travel are not excuses. Virtual coaching holds you accountable http://dld.bz/aubuh
Epic Self Blog
Twitter
41.) T. Harv Ecker: Author of Secrets of the Millionaire Mind
Ecker’s latest: Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional. ~M. Kathleen Casey
Facebook
Twitter
42.) Ali Brown: Entrepreneur Mentor
Ali’s latest: “Never give up, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn.” – Harriet Beecher Stowe
Blog
Twitter
43.) Matt Theirault: Success Coach
Matt’s latest: “Advertising has us chasing cars and clothes, working jobs we hate so we can buy shit we don’t need. ” ~ Fight Club
The Do Over Guy Blog
Twitter
44.) Chris Anderson: Founder of TED
Chris’ latest: “Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.” Steve Jobs http://on.ted.com/9ldn
Twitter
TED Talks
45.) Loren Ridinger: Internet Fashion Entrepreneur
Loren’s latest: 6 thing you should do that will inspire others to succeed http://bit.ly/ofEXZv
Twitter
Loren’s World Blog
46.) Maria Shriver: Activist and Journalist
Maria’s latest: A must read article from
@kristy_campbell for anyone navigating change in their lives (which is everyone, right?) http://bit.ly/r5ItwC
Twitter
Architects for Change Blog
47.) John C. Maxwell: Leadership Author and Speaker
John’s latest: Perseverance is not a long race; it is many short races one after another. -Walter Elliott
Twitter
Articles by John C. Maxwell
48.) Marcus Buckingham: Author of First Break All the Rules
Marcus’ latest: You will be as good a leader of others as you have been of yourself. So start with yourself, & only then look outward.
Facebook
Twitter
49.) Tavis Smiley:
Tavis’ latest: “The working poor” is the phrase I hate most. If you work in America, you ought not be poor
Twitter
Tavis Talks on YouTube
50.) Doug Ulman: Livestrong CEO
Doug’s latest: Share Your Story in honor of
#LIVESTRONGDay http://bit.ly/qv0nhJ
Twitter
Facebook
Matt Wilson is Co-founder of Under30CEO.com and is looking to help every young entrepreneur on the planet. Follow him on Twitter @MattWilsontv. For more information on the Under30CEO College Tour email info @under30ceo.com
Pingback: Top 50 Most Motivational People on the Web | The Jazz of Innovation | Scoop.it()
Pingback: A Weekly Roundup of Small Business News - NYTimes.com()
Pingback: You’re the Boss Blog: A Weekly Roundup of Small Business News - BUSINESS GUIDE 2011 – BUSINESS GUIDE 2011()
Pingback: You’re the Boss Blog: A Weekly Roundup of Small Business News | | BUSINESS VOCABULARYBUSINESS VOCABULARY()
Pingback: This Week in Small Business: The Backlash | Leomoo.com()
Pingback: This Week in Small Business: The Backlash - BUSINESS GUIDE 2011 – BUSINESS GUIDE 2011()
Pingback: on Small Businesses » Blog Archive » This Week in Small Business: The Backlash()
Pingback: 100 Must See Interviews With the World's Most Successful Entrepreneurs | Under30CEO()
Pingback: Top 50 Motivators on the Web | GTD portal()
Pingback: College by emailkevinscott - Pearltrees()
Pingback: 100 Must See Interviews With the World’s Most Successful EntrepreneursAkefak()
Pingback: Top 50 Motivators on the Web | Getting Things Done()