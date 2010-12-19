Entrepreneurs are always looking for an easy way to make a big PR splash. If you are a local business that only serves a specific geographic area, then your local newspaper is still probably your best option for some free publicity. On the other hand, if you offer a product or service that is available in multiple locations or via the Internet, then you must consider the following websites in which to submit your company to, and gain free publicity.

7. StartupWizz was founded in 2009 as a place for entrepreneurs and investors to stay informed about startups on the web. The goal of startupwizz is to find some of the most disruptive, niche and interesting startups that their peers and investors want to know about.

6. GreatStartups writes about startups entering the market with growth potential or startups that have already been keyed as success stories. They also will cover startups that may be having problems or simply did not succeed due to various reasons. They note that some of the startups written about are not necessarily “great”, however, they do posses a quality that may be appealing to various readers.

5. KillerStartups.com is a user driven internet startups community. Entrepreneurs, investors, and bloggers stay informed on up-and-coming internet startups using this blog platform, where internet entrepreneurs submit their startup to see what others think about it.

4. StartupWorld.com is dedicated to helping start-ups and developing businesses market their product or service. By joining StartupWorld.com you will be able to list your business for free.

3. StartupBooster.com is a blog that helps online startups navigate through emerging technologies and marketing opportunities to succeed.

2. ExecutivePlan not only reviews new startup businesses on its widely read blog, it also aims to help entrepreneurs raise startup capital. They offer a number of free guides, articles, and videos on how to write an executive summary to raise capital from angel investors and venture capitalists

1. Squidoo: Submit your startup website link on this simple website. Allows you to simply submit a link to your website with a 2 sentence description instead of a long application process. Then each week one startup will be chosen and featured on a widely read blog.

Simply put, entrepreneurs need free publicity to get the word out about their startup company. Make sure to utilize all 7 of these resources to generate major buzz around your company without spending a dime.

Adam Hoeksema is the Founder & CEO of ExecutivePlan, which offers entrepreneurs extensive guides, templates and articles to help create more powerful, effective, and memorable business plan executive summaries. Access our free 11 page guide on How to Write a Powerful Executive Summary today at www.theexecutiveplan.com.

