Top Collision Speakers We’re Looking Forward to Seeing and Hearing

Top Collision Speaker’s We’re Looking Forward to Seeing and Hearing This Week!

The Collision Tech Conference is one of the leading tech conferences of its kind. In fact, the Toronto-based event is the fastest-growing tech conference in all of North America — now with over 25,000 attendees.

Each year, Collision features some of the top faces in technology, allowing attendees to engage with industry leaders. Plan to take-in all that the Collision Tech Conference has to offer. Beginning this next week — here are a few of the top speakers we’re looking forward to seeing.

Seth Rogen

You may know Seth Rogen as the hilarious guy from Hollywood blockbusters such as Superbad, Pineapple Express, and yes, my fav, Neighbors. But, did you know that he is also the co-founder of a new cannabis brand? Rogen, alongside screenwriter Evan Goldberg, co-founded Houseplant, a Canadian cannabis company that he has been hard at work on for the past five years. The company offers several different strains of marijuana, including indica and sativa (each with unique properties), and they officially launched this past April.

Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau quickly became a fan favorite after he was sworn in during 2015. Trudeau is perhaps best known for his advocacy for the middle class, particularly investing in jobs and lowering taxes for the middle class. Trudeau is also a feminist, teacher, and an ally of the LGBTQ community, making him one of the most respected political figures in the world. Be sure to visit Trudeau’s presentation while you’re at Collision.

Damon Wayans Jr.

While most people know him for his roles in romantic comedies and his role as “Coach” in New Girl, Damon Wayans Jr. has proven himself a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. Wayans co-founded Special Guest — an entertainment booking app — alongside bestselling author and entrepreneur Kris Jones. The Special Guest app makes it easier than ever to hire live entertainment for parties and events. Need to pay your talented performers when they come to entertain for an event? This entertainment booking app makes payments a seamless process. Special Guest has been causing a stir in the entertainment industry — making Wayans a definite speech to attend at Collision.

Timbaland

You may know Timbaland as the mind behind some of your favorite 2000s club bangers like “Apologize,” “The Way I Are,” and “Carry Out.” Timbaland’s career debut in the mid-90s, exhibiting the expertise of this multi-talented producer. Timbaland has been nominated for over 18 Grammys (and has taken home four) and has garnered many notable awards over the span of his career. These days, Timbaland has busy producing and collaborating on many artists’ albums — most notably with Tweet on her track “Somebody Else Will.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has become one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood thanks to his roles in blockbusters like 500 Days of Summer, Inception, and 10 Things I Hate About You. Though Gordon-Levitt started acting as a child in the 80s, his career took-off into mainstream-status as lovable alien Tommy on the hit sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun. Today, Gordon-Levitt continues to act and runs HITRECORD, an online collaborative media platform he founded.